(Reuters) – Dual Haitian-Chilean citizen Rodolphe Jaar on Friday pled guilty before a U.S. judge to three charges involving his role in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, killed in his home in July 2021, court documents showed.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Man behind guns in Haitian president’s assassination pleads guilty - March 25, 2023
- Ancient Egypt excavation uncovers 2,000 mummified ram heads at Abydos - March 25, 2023
- At least 34 migrants missing after fifth boat sinks off Tunisia in two days - March 25, 2023