By Nell Mackenzie LONDON (Reuters) – Luke Ellis, the chief executive of hedge fund Man Group, earned $11.3 million last year from his base salary, bonus payment and share grants, the highest of any Man Group head in the last 14 years, the company’s annual report
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Man Group CEO takes home biggest pay package since 2008 - March 14, 2023
- EU watchdog extends deadline on Broadcom-VMware decision to June 21 - March 14, 2023
- White House praises Saudi-Boeing deal, says it will support U.S. jobs - March 14, 2023