By Corina Pons BARCELONA (Reuters) – Spanish fashion retailer Mango’s sales hit a record 2.68 billion euros ($2.8 billion) last year, exceeding pre-pandemic levels by 13% as shoppers kept spending on clothing amid high inflation and as the company expanded in the United States and India.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- New book on Pope John Paul II stirs up heated debate in Polish politics - March 9, 2023
- Crypto lender Silvergate’s descent into voluntary liquidation - March 9, 2023
- Mango’s sales hit record as Zara’s rival expands in US, India - March 9, 2023