NEW YORK (Reuters) -Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Tuesday sued Republican U.S. Representative Jim Jordan to stop what Bragg called an “unconstitutional attack” on the ongoing criminal prosecution of former President Donald Trump in New York.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- IMF flashes financial risk warnings but urges continued inflation fight - April 11, 2023
- Manhattan’s top prosecutor sues to stop Republican ‘intimidation’ in Trump case - April 11, 2023
- Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500:Cyclical Stocks Outperform Tech as Investors Await Key Inflation Data - April 11, 2023