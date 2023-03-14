(Reuters) – The U.S. on Tuesday said it issued an arrest warrant and began a manhunt for Roy McGrath, the former top aide to an ex Maryland governor, for not appearing in court to face charges of wire fraud and falsification of records.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Brazil’s Lula, citing war, will not visit Russia or Ukraine - March 14, 2023
- Manhunt for ex Maryland governor’s former top aide after court no-show - March 14, 2023
- US SEC charges IT services firm DXC for ‘misleading’ non-GAAP disclosures - March 14, 2023