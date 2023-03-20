FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Financial market turbulence will not stand in the way of the European Central Bank’s fight against inflation as it has separate tools to fight both issues, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Monday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- France’s government survives a no-confidence motion - March 20, 2023
- Before power is back, deminers must make Ukraine’s war repairs safe - March 20, 2023
- World Bank says Syria quakes caused $5.2 billion in damage, 5.5% GDP contraction for 2023 - March 20, 2023