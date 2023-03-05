WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said on Sunday he will not seek the 2024 Republican U.S. presidential nomination, aiming to avoid inadvertently boosting Donald Trump’s chances by creating a “multicar pileup” crowded field of candidates beneficial to the former president’s candidacy.
