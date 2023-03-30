By Daniel Wiessner (Reuters) – Delivery service Gopuff has been fined $6.2 million by the state of for improperly classifying nearly 1,000 drivers as independent contractors rather than employees, who are more costly for companies.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Massachusetts fines delivery startup Gopuff $6.2 million in worker pay dispute - March 30, 2023
- Fed’s Barkin: Bank deposit flows “stable,” inflation still “hot” - March 30, 2023
- Icahn, Illumina discussed settlement before proxy fight – filing - March 30, 2023