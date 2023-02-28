WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell called on Congress on Tuesday to increase defense spending in the coming year to confront what he termed growing threats from Russia and China.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- McConnell calls for higher US defense spending over the next year - February 28, 2023
- Natural Gas Consolidates Following 35.5% Advance, Indicating Potential for Further Upside - February 28, 2023
- Oil rebounds almost 2% on China growth hopes - February 28, 2023