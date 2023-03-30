By Jonathan Allen NASHVILLE (Reuters) – Mourners will gather at a vigil on Wednesday to grieve the three children and three adults shot to death this week at a Nashville Christian school, as Tennessee’s governor revealed that his wife was close friends with the two educators
