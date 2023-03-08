By Daniel Trotta (Reuters) – The Memphis City Council on Tuesday approved a series of police reforms in the wake of the death of Tyre Nichols following his beating by police during a Jan. 7 traffic stop, with more far-reaching measures under consideration.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Need a nanny? Chinese school trains women to take care of newborns - March 7, 2023
- Explainer-Why Japan’s ‘shunto’ spring wage talks matter - March 7, 2023
- Memphis approves police reforms after beating death of Tyre Nichols - March 7, 2023