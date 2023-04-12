By Jonathan Allen (Reuters) – Local officials will meet in Memphis, Tennessee, on Wednesday to decide whether to return the second of two Democratic state lawmakers who were expelled last week for protesting gun violence on the chamber floor.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Three Nepali sherpa climbers go missing on Everest - April 12, 2023
- China’s President Xi stresses need to deepen military training, preparation - April 12, 2023
- Turkey’s cenbank urges banks to avoid creating forex demand, bankers say - April 12, 2023