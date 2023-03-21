BERLIN (Reuters) -German prosecutors are investigating two Mercedes-Benz employees for suspected corruption and conducted searches late last week at the carmaker’s factory in Sindelfingen as part of their investigation, the Bild newspaper reported on Tuesday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Mercedes-Benz site searched over suspected corruption – newspaper - March 21, 2023
- Business costs soar as Russia sanctions bite – survey - March 21, 2023
- Instant view: Canada annual inflation rate slows to 5.2% in February - March 21, 2023