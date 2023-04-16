(Reuters) – Merck & Co is in late-stage talks to acquire Prometheus Biosciences Inc to get its hands on promising immune disease treatments, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday citing people familiar with the matter.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- G7 ministers agree to speed up transition to clean energy -communique - April 16, 2023
- Gunmen storm Mexican resort, kill 7, including child - April 16, 2023
- Merck in late-stage talks to acquire Prometheus Biosciences -WSJ - April 16, 2023