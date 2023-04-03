NEW YORK (Reuters) – Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Inc has agreed to pay more than $9.5 million to settle charges from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for failing to disclose foreign exchange fees to clients.
