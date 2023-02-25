(Reuters) -Meta Platforms Inc is releasing a new language model based on artificial intelligence, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post on Friday. The language model, called LLaMA, is designed to generate text and conversations, summarize written material, and perform complicated tasks like solving math theorems or
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Tunisian police arrest Ghazi Chaouachi, a prominent critic of president - February 24, 2023
- Meta heats up Big Tech’s AI arms race with new language model - February 24, 2023
- BTC Fear & Greed Index Nears the Fear Zone Signaling a Bearish BTC - February 24, 2023