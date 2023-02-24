(Reuters) -Meta Platforms Inc is releasing a new language model based on artificial intelligence, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post on Friday. The language model, called LLaMA, is designed to generate text and conversations, summarize written material, and perform complicated tasks like solving math theorems or
