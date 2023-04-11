By Andre Romani SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Meta Platforms on Tuesday began rolling out its payments tool to small and medium-sized firms through its WhatsApp messaging platform in Brazil, part of Meta’s strategy to use the Brazilian market as a key test space for business messaging.
