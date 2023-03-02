(Reuters) -Metro Bank posted a narrower annual loss on Thursday, but said its net interest margin growth will be limited in 2023 as the British mid-sized lender expects fewer base rate moves and inflationary pressures to outweigh its cost initiatives.
