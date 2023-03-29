By Dave Graham MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The fire at a Mexican migrant holding center that killed dozens has triggered recriminations inside and outside President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s government, exposing tensions in his party ahead of next year’s presidential election.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Honduras President Castro to visit China after cutting Taiwan ties - March 29, 2023
- New York catches up with London to head City’s global centres survey - March 29, 2023
- Brazil meat industry lobby laments Lula’s absence from China trip -sources - March 29, 2023