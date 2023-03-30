MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The Bank of Mexico’s five-member governing board unanimously voted to hike the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 11.25% on Thursday, in line with market forecasts and no longer mentioning possible future upward adjustments to the key rate.
