MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Members of Mexico’s National Guard are suspected of killing two civilians this weekend in the northern border city of Nuevo Laredo, including a pregnant teenager, a state official and local media said on Monday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Mexican National Guard suspected of killing pregnant teenager -state official - April 17, 2023
- Oil steady as markets look ahead to China GDP data - April 17, 2023
- Australia, China agriculture ministers meet amid diplomatic thaw - April 17, 2023