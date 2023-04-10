MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Members of Mexico’s security cabinet will be in the United States this week to meet with U.S. officials about the trafficking of synthetic opioid fentanyl, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Pfizer, hundreds of US drugmakers call for reversal of Texas abortion pill ruling - April 10, 2023
- Mexican officials to hold talks in U.S. on fentanyl smuggling – president - April 10, 2023
- Pioneer Natural jumps on report of buyout talks with Exxon - April 10, 2023