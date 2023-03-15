MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday proposed putting an end to medicinal use of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid blamed for rising U.S. drug overdose deaths which has fed tensions between his country and the U.S.
