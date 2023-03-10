MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday denied his government carried out unauthorized monitoring of its citizens, responding to a report that accused the military of hacking the communications of a prominent human rights activist.
