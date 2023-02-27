MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is holding a call on Monday morning with Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk, two officials said, after the Mexican leader revealed he would be talking to the “owner” of the electric vehicle maker.
