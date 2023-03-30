MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday vowed to bring to justice whoever was responsible for the deaths of 38 migrants in a fire at a migrant holding center in the northern border city of Ciudad Juarez this week.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Mexican prosecutors investigating murder in deadly fire at migrant center - March 29, 2023
- Dollar advances as banking crisis fears ease - March 29, 2023
- Disney’s Florida surprise: an end run around DeSantis - March 29, 2023