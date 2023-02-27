MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican restaurant chain operator Alsea reported on Monday a 30.7% drop in its fourth-quarter net profit, dipping to 579 million pesos ($29.7 million) compared to gains in the year-ago period, hit by an increase in taxes.
