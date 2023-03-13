By Gabriel Araujo SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Mexican unicorn Clara has secured $90 million in fresh debt funding led by U.S. debt provider Accial Capital, the company announced on Monday, as it looks to boost its Brazil expansion.
