By Gabriel Araujo SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Mexican unicorn Clara has secured $90 million in fresh debt funding led by U.S. debt provider Accial Capital, the company announced on Monday, as it looks to boost its Brazil expansion.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- White House says regulators have the tools needed for banking disruptions - March 13, 2023
- U.S. Federal Home Loan Banks continue to see ‘heightened demand’ - March 13, 2023
- Fed: Details on which banks use new facility released a year after it ends - March 13, 2023