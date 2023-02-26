MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s opposition plans a mass protest on Sunday against President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s drive to shrink the independent electoral authority, arguing the changes threaten democracy – an accusation he vigorously denies.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Dollar advances as traders consider higher-for-longer rates view - February 26, 2023
- Australia plans to reform cyber security rules, set up agency - February 26, 2023
- Ukraine’s ground forces commander visits besieged Bakhmut to talk strategy, boost morale - February 26, 2023