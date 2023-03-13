MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday his country is safer than the U.S. amid criticism of security in Mexico following the kidnapping earlier this month of four Americans in northern Mexico in which two of them died.
