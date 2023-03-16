By Sarah Morland MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico has filed an appeal in a civil lawsuit against U.S.-based gun manufacturers, it said on Wednesday, as it looks to crack down on the trafficking of weapons to powerful drug cartels.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Grand jury in Georgia heard recording of Trump call to state House speaker -report - March 15, 2023
- Australian treasurer says banks are well capitalised - March 15, 2023
- Australia PM defends AUKUS submarine deal against critics - March 15, 2023