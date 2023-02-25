MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s foreign ministry said on Saturday the country will maintain its diplomatic and consular representation in Peru and vowed to keep communication channels open, while regretting Peru’s decision to remove its ambassador from Mexico.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Mexico to maintain its diplomats despite Peru pulling its ambassador - February 25, 2023
- Turkey widens probe into building collapses as quake toll exceeds 50,000 - February 25, 2023
- Russia halts pipeline oil supplies to Poland, PKN Orlen says - February 25, 2023