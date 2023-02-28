MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican restaurant chain operator Alsea reported on Monday a 30.7% drop in its fourth-quarter net profit, dipping to 579 million pesos ($29.7 million) compared to gains in the year-ago period, hit by an increase in taxes.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Australia to limit tax breaks on multi-million dollar retirement savings - February 27, 2023
- North Korea’s Kim orders ‘fundamental transformation’ of agriculture amid reports of food shortages - February 27, 2023
- Mexico’s Alsea profit slides as rising costs, exchange rate, taxes bite - February 27, 2023