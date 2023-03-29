NEW YORK (Reuters) – Mexican lender Grupo Financiero Banorte is preparing to hire 800 new employees to tap into growing demand from global companies moving their manufacturing operations to Mexico, its chairman told Reuters.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Mexico’s Banorte to add 800 jobs to tap into nearshoring - March 29, 2023
- U.S. grant to combat labor abuses in Brazil, Paraguay cattle industry - March 29, 2023
- Starbucks’ ex-CEO Schultz resists ‘union busting’ claims by U.S. Senators - March 29, 2023