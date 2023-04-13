By Lizbeth Diaz MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The fire that led to the deaths of 40 people in a migrant detention center in northern Mexico marks a “good moment” to consider alternatives to depriving migrants of their freedom, a senior Red Cross regional officer said.
