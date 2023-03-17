MERIDA, Mexico (Reuters) – Bank of Mexico Governor Victoria Rodriguez vouched for the country’s banking system on Thursday, calling it robust and sufficiently liquid, just days after banking woes struck lenders abroad, sparking fears of wider contagion.
