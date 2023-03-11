By Kanishka Singh (Reuters) – A Michigan man was arrested and charged with illegal ownership of firearms after he made death threats against Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and President Joe Biden, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Mexico’s top diplomat stresses cooperation with U.S. versus intervention - March 10, 2023
- Elon Musk acquires 10,500 Tesla shares worth about $50,000 – filing - March 10, 2023
- Michigan man arrested after alleged threats against governor, Biden - March 10, 2023