By Christopher Bing and Raphael Satter (Reuters) – An Israeli firm’s hacking tools have been used against journalists, opposition figures and advocacy organizations across at least 10 countries – including people in North America and Europe – according to new research published Tuesday by Microsoft Corp
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Microsoft and watchdog group say Israeli spyware used to hack civil society - April 11, 2023
- Britain says reported U.S. intelligence leak has serious level of inaccuracy - April 11, 2023
- Louisville shooter legally purchased rifle – police - April 11, 2023