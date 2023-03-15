By Foo Yun Chee BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Microsoft signed a 10-year licensing deal to bring Activision’s Call of Duty franchise to Japanese cloud gaming provider Ubitus on Wednesday, the latest move by the company to address regulatory worries about its bid for the games maker.
