BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Microsoft on Tuesday signed a licensing deal with Ukraine-based cloud gaming provider Boosteroid that will allow the latter’s users to stream Activision’s Call of Duty franchise, a move aimed at addressing competition concerns over its proposed acquisition of Activision.
