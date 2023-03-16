(Reuters) – Microsoft Corp on Thursday trumpeted its latest plans to put artificial intelligence into the hands of more users, answering a spate of unveilings this week by its rival Google with upgrades to its own widely used office software.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- U.S. regional banks under pressure to raise deposit rates – analysts - March 16, 2023
- Plaintiffs firms vie for lead roles in Ohio derailment lawsuits - March 16, 2023
- First Republic Bank tumbles, drags down shares of other regional lenders - March 16, 2023