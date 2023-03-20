By Foo Yun Chee BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Microsoft Corp’s remedies to address European Union antitrust concerns over its $69 billion acquisition of Activision focus only on cloud gaming services, with no mention of rival Sony, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
