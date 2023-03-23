TUNIS (Reuters) – Four African migrant boats sank off Tunisia on Wednesday and Thursday as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy, leaving at least five dead and 33 missing, while the Coast Guard rescued 84 others, a judicial official told Reuters.
