By Miho Uranaka and Rocky Swift TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Miki House, a maker of luxury baby and children’s goods in a country with ever-fewer births, is looking overseas for both production and customers for products like its 100,000 yen ($760.40) Gold Label brand pyjamas.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Thai Feb exports fall less than forecast - March 30, 2023
- Miki House taps ‘Made in Japan’ appeal for $760 kids pyjamas as home market shrinks - March 30, 2023
- China’s economy improves in March, will consolidate recovery, says Premier Li - March 29, 2023