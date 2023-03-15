LONDON (Reuters) – Mining group BHP Group is potentially facing a 36 billion pound ($44 billion) lawsuit in London over Brazil’s worst environmental disaster after the number of claimants more than tripled to 700,000, their lawyers said on Wednesday.
