By Divya Rajagopal TORONTO (Reuters) – Junior mining companies hoping to produce lithium, nickel and other green energy metals are worried that Canada’s crackdown on some overseas investors may limit their ability to raise funds for mines and related facilities.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Serbian nationalists march in protest against Kosovo talks - March 5, 2023
- Miners grow anxious as Canada tightens foreign investment rules - March 5, 2023
- Scholz calls for German confidence to achieve reforms - March 5, 2023