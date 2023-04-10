ANKARA (Reuters) – The foreign ministers of Turkey, Russia, Iran and Syria may hold consultations in early May as part of Russia’s attempt to help broker a rapprochement between the Turkish and Syrian governments, Turkey’ foreign minister said on Monday.
