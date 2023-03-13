(Reuters) – Mobile games developer Huuuge Inc said late on Saturday about 10% of its cash and securities were held at the collapsed Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), adding it has sufficient resources to meet cash requirements for the foreseeable future.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Factbox-Key takeaways from China’s annual NPC parliamentary meeting - March 13, 2023
- Experts flag moral hazard risk as U.S. intervenes in SVB crisis - March 13, 2023
- Mobile games developer Huuuge says has $24.2 million at SVB - March 13, 2023